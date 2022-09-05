SERAP Urges Buhari to Withdraw Nomination of Alleged APC Members as INEC RECs – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the names of nominees recently submitted to the Senate for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who are allegedly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari had on 26 July, sent to the Senate the names of 19 RECs for confirmation. At least four of the 19 nominees allegedly either belong to a political party or have been previously indicted for corruption.

Owing to this, in a letter dated September 3, 2022, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation stated that withdrawing the names of those nominees who were allegedly members of the APC and replacing them with people of unquestionable integrity and competence would improve the independence of INEC.

The letter copied to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan…