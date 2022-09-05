UAC Nigeria Lists 44.83m Additional Shares on NGX – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

UAC Nigeria Plc has listed additional 44,835,076 units stocks on the trading platform of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The regulatory notice confirmed that the shares were from the scrip dividend election scheme issued to shareholders of the company.

It was gathered that the equities were listed on the bourse on Friday, increasing the total issued and fully paid up shares of UAC Nigeria to 2,926,131,656 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each from the previous 2,881,296,580 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.

The listing of 44,835,076 units brings UAC Nigeria’s market capitalisation to N32.19billion as of September 2, 2022.

“Trading licence holders are hereby notified that additional 44,835,076 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each of UAC of Nigeria Plc were on Friday, September 2, 2022, listed on the daily official list of the NGX.

“The additional shares listed on NGX arose from UAC of Nigeria’s scrip dividend election scheme.

“With this listing…