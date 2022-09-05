We Need Not Worry About PDP, We’re Not Equals – THISDAYLIVE

*Says opposition party shouldn’t exist any longer

*Our presidency’ll industrialise Nigeria, Shettima boasts

*PDP fires back, asks APC candidate to address name, age, education

*Uzodinma declares Igbo’ll produce president when they find peace with nation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the weekend, told members of his party that they needed not to worry about the posturing of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), because they were not equals in the first place and by all standards.

Tinubu, who spoke at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima door-to-door campaign group in Abuja, however, wondered how and why the PDP was still in existence, despite its alleged failure as a government that was in power for sixteen years.

Also, speaking at the event, the APC vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, boasted that if elected in 2023, their…