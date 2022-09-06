Abductors of Ondo Passengers Demand N90m Ransom – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

Kidnappers that abducted passengers in Omi-Alafa area that is located along Owo-Ifon Road, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, have demanded N90 million ransom from the families of their victims.

THISDAY reported that the abduction took place on Saturday when the victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Edo State.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, who gave an update on the development yesterday, clarified that only 18 passengers were abducted while nine have regained their freedom.

Ademola-Olateju said: “They went for a burial at Ewatota, in Esan Local Government Area of Edo State. One of the buses, a 32 seater coastal bus hired from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, was attacked by suspected kidnappers. The vehicle was ransacked; the people were searched and dispossessed of their valuables.

“They selected 18 out of the passengers and matched them into the…