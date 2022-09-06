Ahead of Inauguration, Oyebanji Engages Ekiti Stakeholders – THISDAYLIVE

Raheem Akingbolu writes on the relevance of the recent visit of Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, to leaders and critical stakeholders of the state ahead of his inauguration on October 16

As is common to politicians who win elections in Nigeria, political pundits and observers of Ekiti politics had concluded that the state’s Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, would travel abroad to rest following the tedious months of campaigns.

Surprisingly, however, this was not to be as Oyebanji hit the ground running immediately by coming up with an unusual initiative tagged thank you tour.

The tour, which was in three phases included visits to prominent indigenes of the state, traditional rulers, politicians and pressure groups.

Perhaps to justify his politics without bitterness principle, the visit was also extended to leaders of other political parties, including state leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor, Dr…