Elon Musk Backs Calls for Extraction of More Hydrocarbons – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

The world must continue to extract oil and gas in order to sustain civilisation, while also developing sustainable sources of energy, Tesla founder, Elon Musk has told reporters at a conference in Norway.

The position of the world’s richest man aligns with that of Nigeria, which has always held that the view that the world cannot jettison fossil fuels overnight with the high energy poverty on the continent.

Currently, there are more than 600 million people in Africa who have little or no access to electricity and 900 million who lack safe and clean cooking fuels, according to global energy data.

“Global leaders need to be reminded that for billions, the day does not start by switching on a light, opening a refrigerator or turning the ignition on a car. Access to affordable and reliable modern energy is a must for everyone.

“There are some who believe the oil and gas industries should not be part of…