Igbinedion Seeks FG’s Quick Completion of Benin-Auchi-Abuja Dual Carriage Way – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A Former Governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Igbinedion, has called on the federal government to complete the dualisation of the Benin-Auchi-Abuja, Highway which has been under construction since 2013 to save commuters from continuous hardships.

Igbinedion made this call yesterday at the commissioning of the South-south office of Intercontinental Paint in Benin City.

He said: “The best way an economy can develop is a partnership in which the government will provide the needed infrastructure to make the environment conducive for private businesses to flourish.

“Today people are suffering along the Benin-Auchi Road; people are spending one week on the road just to move from Benin to their destination. I want to appeal to the federal government to fix that road and save people who are traveling that road time and money.”

Earlier, the Founder and Managing Director of the Intercontinental Paint, Mr. Omoregie Aigbe, said…