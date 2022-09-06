Liz Truss Emerges Third Female British Prime Minister, Promises Bold Reforms – THISDAYLIVE

•Atiku hails emergence

Chuks Okocha in Abuja with agency report

Liz Truss yesterday emerged as the third female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

Truss succeeds Boris Johnson who resigned his appointment as PM in July over a series of scandals.

Truss is also the Conservative Party Leader gathering 81,326 votes against her rival, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak who had 60,399 votes.

Before her emergence as PM, Truss was the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

She will formally take office today after Johnson tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

She pledged action to tackle the crisis in a short victory speech at a conference center in London.

According to the CNN, without offering details, Truss promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and build economic growth, and, “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but…