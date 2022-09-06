Masari Confirms Lawal’s Appointment as Katsina SSG – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Muntari Lawal as the substantive Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor also approved the appointment of Alhaji Bature Umar Masari as his new Chief of Staff.

Masari, in a statement by his Director-General on New Media, Al-Amin Isa, Tuesday said their appointments were with immediate effect.

Lawal, until his confirmation, was the chief of staff to Governor Masari and acting SSG following the resignation of Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa.

While Umar Masari was the principal private secretary to the chief of staff.