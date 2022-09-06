Media Professionals Most Dehumanised in Nigeria, Says Bauchi Gov – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed worry over the poor welfare packages of journalists and other media professional in Nigeria, saying they are the most dehumanised set of people in the country.

The governor, who stated this at the Government House in Bauchi last weekend while presenting two Toyota Hiace buses to the Government House Press Crew and the state Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), lamented that media professionals are always at the receiving end suffering from the rigours, challenges of news gathering and sometimes, they don’t even have salaries and wages.

Mohammed, who described as unfortunate a situation whereby certain media houses continually owe their staffers across the country several months of unpaid salaries, said media professionals had been suffering in silence even though they put up a mirror for the society to see itself.

He stated that he…