Nobody Can Split My Team, Says Wike – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As reactions continued to trail the internal crisis of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), and efforts to reconcile all aggrieve members, the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has insisted that nobody could break the relationship between and his friends in the party.

Wike was referring to his team that comprised Governors of Abia, Oyo, Benue and Enugu States, Mr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Mr. Seyi Makinde, Mr. Samuel Ortom and Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi respectively.

He promised that those attempting to create disunity among them would fail.

Wike maintained that the PDP governors working with him are only demanding that agreement should respected and the right things done in the party.

He made the assertion yesterday, when he inaugurated the Okezuo Abia Flyover along the Aba-Enugu Expressway in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, and the rehabilitated Aba- Owerri Road in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia…