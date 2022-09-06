Tinubu’s Presence at Kukah’s Birthday Won’t Change Opposition to Same Faith Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

•APC NWC to engage state party leaders on Muslim-Muslim candidacy

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the presence of the presidential candidate of All progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at the 70th birthday celebration of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, in Abuja, is not an endorsement of the party’s same faith presidential ticket.

CAN maintained its rejection of the Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

However, to try to resolve the controversy caused by the ruling party’s nomination of a Muslim presidential candidate and a running mate of the same faith, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) concluded plans to embark on a tour of the six geopolitical zones before the official kick off of the 2023 general election campaigns on September 28.

CAN insisted it was wrong to interpret Tinubu’s presence at Kukah’s 70th…