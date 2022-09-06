You Have Till Dec. to Crush All Terrorists, Bandits, Buhari Orders Armed Forces – THISDAYLIVE

•FG says security situation has improved nationwide

•Intelligence agencies, others vow to contain terror financing

Kingsley Nwezeh and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, mandated the armed forces to quell the gale of insecurity across the country by the end of the year. Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in Abuja at a Joint World Press Conference.

The session, which focused on Nigeria’s effort to tackle the terrorist-induced insecurity wreaking death, destruction, and danger in the country, was moderated by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and addressed by Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi, and Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingyadi.

Aregbesola said the president gave the marching orders to the security chiefs to move against bandits and terrorists, stressing that they must be smoked out, while the security challenges facing the country…