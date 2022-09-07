Another Communal Crisis Looms in Kwara over Boundary Dispute – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Another communal feud between Erin-Ile and Offa communities in Kwara State is imminent, as the people of Erin-Ile community under the aegis of Erin-Ile Progressive Union in Oyun Local Government Area of the state have warned the state government against alleged plan to recreate another boundary between the town and Offa.

The community rather stated that the only panacea to the lingering crisis is for the state government to implement the 2018 Supreme Court judgment on the Offa/Erin-Ile dispute.

The two sister communities had for many years clashed over land matter leading to loss of lives and property.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin yesterday, the National Legal Adviser, Erin-Ile Progressive Union, Mr. Amos Adewoye, said: “The recent constitution of kangaroo committee of mediators for peace between Erin-Ile and Offa towns over land dispute is an attempt to rewrite the Supreme Court judgment and impose its own whims…