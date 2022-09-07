Antony Admits Debut Goal for Man Utd Gave Him ‘Goosebumps’  – THISDAYLIVE

New Manchester United winger Antony has admitted that his debut goal against Arsenal gave him goosebumps.

The €100m man needed just 35 minutes of his first game to find the back of the net, slotting home with composure to steer United towards an eventual 3-1 victory, beating the United badge as he roared away in celebration.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Antony was keen to divert the praise towards his teammates but conceded that scoring his first goal is a feeling he won’t soon forget.

“Marcus [Rashford] passed the ball to perfection so when it came [to me], there was not much more I had to do,” the 22-year-old said. “I saw the goalkeeper and the ball just came perfectly to me to place it as I did. I was very happy to just go with my instinct.”

He continued: “Bruno Fernandes had the ball, I think he shrugged off Gabriel Jesus, and then he touched the ball to Jadon Sancho. Sancho made the touch to Marcus and I knew he could…