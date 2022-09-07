Court Remands Woman for Alleged Robbery, Attempted Murder in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has ordered a 31-year-old woman, Danjimoh Blessing, to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC) for alleged conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted murder.

According to the charges slammed against her, Blessing and others now at large were suspected to have committed the offences of conspiracy, armed robbery, and attempted murder on one Bakare Temitope on July 11, 2021.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. in Odo village on Ilawe road in Ado Ekiti Magisterial District.

In his ruling yesterday, Magistrate Olatomiwa Daramola said: “The defendant is hereby ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti, for 30 days pending the conclusion of police investigation and issuance of legal advice by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

Before then, moving his ex-parte application, Inspector Elijah Adejare urged the court to…