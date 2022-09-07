FG May Rework MTEF Over Suspension of 5% Telecoms Tax – THISDAYLIVE

•Says Nigeria may end up unwillingly with IMF if it fails to address fiscal challenges in sensible, sustainable manner

•Hints at hike in banks’ contribution to AMCON

•Insists govt not bloated, only needs rebalancing

Ndubuisi Francis, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation (BoF), Ben Akabueze, yesterday expressed concerns over the suspension of the planned 5 per cent telecoms tax, maintaining that Nigeria may have to rework its recent Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

Speaking on Arise Television, THISDAY’s broadcast arm, Akabueze, a former Economic and Budget Planning Commissioner in Lagos, insisted that though he had not been officially informed about the deferment, if confirmed, it would negatively impact government financial projections for next year’s budget.

According to him, while the tax had already been captured in the Finance Act 2020, any move to…