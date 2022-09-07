FG Will Not Sign Agreement It Cannot Implement, Says Minister – THISDAYLIVE

•Govt reiterates offer to include N200bn in 2023 budget for varsities’ revitalisation, outstanding arrears

•Says it can only afford 23.5% salary increase

•Professorial cadre to get 35% upward review

•Constitutes team to review Briggs committee recommendations

•VCs recommend N800, 000 salary for professors

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Against the background of the ongoing faceoff with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over alleged government failure to fulfil agreements reached with the union, the federal government has said it will not sign any other agreement it cannot implement. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a meeting of Pro-Chancellors and Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities, held at the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Adamu said President Muhammadu Buhari warned the government team involved in the negotiation with ASUU against signing an agreement that…