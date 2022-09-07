Folarin Lauds APC Aspirants for Withdrawing Lawsuits – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, yesterday lauded a member of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, and other aspirants in the last primary elections for withdrawing cases filed against the party from court.

This is just as the former Senate Leader commended them for their spirit of sportsmanship, loyalty and ultimately their contributions to the anticipated victories of the party in 2023.

Folarin pledged to ensure that all interests in the party are accommodated, compensated and supported even after the 2023 elections as the party would run an all-inclusive government.

The three-term senator similarly appreciated party leaders who facilitated the withdrawal of cases pending in courts following different interests that surfaced after the party’s primary elections, especially Senator Olufemi Lanlehin-led reconciliation…