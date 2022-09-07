Group Support Kogi West for Governorship in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

As the clock ticks towards the 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, a group, the Okun Patriots (OK), has urged critical political stakeholders to consider the Okun people of Kogi West to produce the next governor in the interest of equity and fairness.

This appeal was contained a press statement that was signed yesterday by the Convener of OK, Mr. Otitoju Olusuyi, which stated that 31 years after the creation of Kogi State no Okun person has occupied the seat of power at Lugard House.

Olusuyi said: “As political activities are soon to commence for the governorship election, starting with the primaries of the political parties, a sociocultural/economic group; Okun Patriots has declared that for equity and fairness, an Okun person ought to be the next Governor of the State.

“The patriots averred that after 31 years of the creation of the state of which Kogi East has ruled for 16 years and Kogi Central for 8 years at the…