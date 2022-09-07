Industrialists Make Case for Favourable Policies to Boost Manufacturing Sector – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

With the increasing call for the nation to diversify its economy away from oil and gas, industrialists have urged the federal government to initiate policies that would reduce the unfavorable business environment many industries are currently facing.

This, they noted, has caused a lot of Nigerian industries not to be breaking even as a result of several factors beyond their control.

Speaking at his investiture as the 38th President of Rotary Club Agbara held in Lagos, Uchenna Okafor, asserted that building of a skill and vocational centre during his tenure remain topmost priority, noted many industrialists are facing enormous challenges.

“We all know the economic challenges we are all facing in this country at the moment, especially with the issues surrounding foreign exchange and other so many challenges.

“Government agencies and parastatals are looking for funds because the fortune of our oil is dwindling by the day and so they…