N’Assembly Trains Police, Sergeant-at-Arms ahead of Resumption – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

As the National Assembly prepares to resume plenary on September 20, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), has commenced a three -day capacity building workshop to reposition the security architecture of the federal parliament.

The three-day security enhancement capacity-building workshop was being attended by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the National Assembly, Chief Suprintendent of Police (CSP), Alex Annagu and the Sergeant-at-Arms, Air Commodore Sani Abdullahi Zakari (Rtd) and their personnel working with them.

The capacity-building workshop, according to Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, “is one that has strategic importance to the operations and security of the National Assembly.”

He disclosed that similar ones organised for staff of Special Duties and Parliamentary Security Directorate, yielded far-reaching positive results in terms of strategic…