Ondo Gives Succour to Victims,  Families of the Deceased  – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Government, yesterday, provided succur to the victims of the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo which led to the death of 41 people.

Those who benefited from the cash gifts included Mr. Agbom Paul, who lost his late brother’s wife; Evaristus Oluchukwu; Mrs. Helen Ifeanyi; Fabian Nweke; Mrs. Theophine Ogoegbunam; Chief Titus Oranuba, injured; Sunday Festus; Precious Sunday; Oladele Christianah; Ozorchukwu Angela; and Ofene Joseph.

Chairman of the donation management committee, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, who led other members of the committee to Owo, said the move was in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to give required support to all the victims of the attack.

Akinterinwa explained that the committee collated the names and addresses of all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured, based on the funds received into the account so far, donated by…