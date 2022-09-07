Stakeholders Call for Review of Law Establishing KOTRAMA in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Stakeholders have in separate memoranda called for the review of the activities and the legality of the operations of Kogi State Transport Management Agency (KOTRAMA).

The stakeholders also concluded that its law should be repealed and re-enacted for better performance by focusing on the core purpose the agency was established.

The call came on the heel of a public investigation carried out at the hallowed chambers of the Kogi State House of Assembly yesterday.

The operatives of KOTRAMA have allegedly been involved in illegal operations covering wide range arresting, imposing fines, seize vehicles indiscriminately and putting on necessary pressures on the victims demanding what is not.

While speaking at the floor of the House, the Acting Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, Mr. Cosmas Atabor, said that the investigation was meant to review the activities and constitutionality of the activities and…