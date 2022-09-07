We’re Not Threatened by Fake Statistics Reeled out by Other Parties – THISDAYLIVE

•Says no rift with Adamu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he was confident and not threatened by fake statistics and wrong figures being reeled out by other political parties ahead of the 2023 elections.

He also said that there was no rift between himself and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu contrary to media reports.

Tinubu stated this yesterday while addressing the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He had a meeting with Adamu for about one hour behind closed-doors before meeting with other NWC members which lasted for more than two hours.

Tinubu who arrived at the secretariat at exactly 2:47pm was in company of APC Director General of campaign and Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, the Secretary, Hon. James Faleke, Speaker of the House of Representatives,…