Winners Get over $50,000 Cash Prizes as Festival Ends – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The maiden edition of the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF), which attracted participants from over 94 different countries across the globe, came to a close at the weekend as winners went home with cash rewards worth $50,000.

Given out the prizes to various category of winners at the closing ceremony of the four-day film show in Benin City, the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, used the opportunity to call for increased private sector participation that would sustain the annual film festival as well as the gains recorded with reforms to grow the state’s creative industry.

The governor’s award of $10,000 for the best overall film at festival went to a project titled, ‘Onaiwu,’ directed by Mr. Joseph Okhomina, who also won the best director at the festival.

The “Battle of the West” emerged best film in the use of technology; “Zara” won best cellphone film and “The Funeral” emerged the best…