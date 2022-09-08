Bassey Helps Ajax Inflict Massive Defeat on Former Club Rangers – THISDAYLIVE

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey produced magnificent defending last night as he helped Ajax defeat his former club Rangers 4-0 in UEFA Champions League group stage match in Amsterdam.

Rangers’ Champions League return descended into a debacle as ruthless Ajax ran riot in to the delight of their home fans. For Bassey, it was a mix feeling but had no choice produce great cover up in the left side of the central back of Ajax.

A nightmare first half obliterated hopes of a maiden win in the Dutch capital to mark the end of a 12-year absence from Europe’s top tournament for Rangers.

Instead, the Europa League runners-up were outclassed thanks to goals from Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Steven Bergwijn.

Borna Barisic’s second-half strike was ruled out by VAR to top a grim night.

The defeat is Rangers’ second 4-0 defeat in the space of a week after their Old Firm slump at Celtic Park on Saturday.

