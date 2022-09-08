FG Requested Mamu’s Arrest, Extradition – THISDAYLIVE

•Says he has critical questions to answer

•Identifies intelligence gathering as key to winning terror war

•Says new strategy by security agencies will end hostilities

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said the Nigerian government made the request that led to the arrest of media consultant to Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and negotiator for the release of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, Tukur Mamu. DSS said Nigeria made the request through its military, law enforcement, and intelligence community.

Mamu was arrested in Cairo, Egypt, by Interpol and had since been in the custody of DSS, after he was extradited.

The agency said Mamu had answers to provide to some critical questions relating to ongoing security investigations.

Mamu’s arrest came as Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, said effective intelligence gathering and proactive…