French Tech Startup Launches Redefining Refrigeration System In Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

A French tech startup, Koolboks, has launched a redefining refrigeration system in Nigeria aimed at using geospatial technology and solar power to provide sustainable refrigeration in not only Nigeria but Africa.

In view of this, the startup is focused on serving the Nigerian market and making cooling affordable, accessible and therefore means that without public electricity, small business owners and homes have no issue effectively storing and managing their perishable goods.

According to the French based company, the system comes up with solar-powered freezers that depend less on public power but more on solar energy to power the products.

Speaking recently in Lagos, the co-founder of Koolboks, Mr. Dominic Ayoola, said they basically intend to democratise the way the world experiences cooling.

He noted that their mission is to make cooling affordable and accessible to everyone that needs it in Africa.

According to him, “About 40 percent…