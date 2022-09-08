Kwara NULGE Knocks AbdulRazaq, Lawmakers over Failure to Pass LG Autonomy Bill – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Local government workers in Kwara State under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) have knocked the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the members of state House of Assembly over their continue delay in the passage of the bill granting local government financial autonomy, into law in the state.

The union, however, advised that it was high time the state government took a cue from other states like Abia, Delta and Kogi that have passed the bill on financial autonomy into law.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday, the state President of the

NULGE, Oyinlade Seun Adeleye, however, urged the state government and House of Assembly to speed up process required to have financial autonomy in the local government councils in the state.

Adeleye also called on the state governor to break his silence on the issue, saying Kwara State should align itself with states that…