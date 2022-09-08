Local Oil Refiners Seek CBN, NNPC’s Intervention to Address Funding, Feedstock Challenge – THISDAYLIVE

•Want all incentives given to Dangote Refinery extended to them

Peter Uzoho

Indigenous oil refiners under the aegis of Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) have appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create crude refinery intervention fund similar to the agricultural credit fund or the pharmaceutical fund domiciled at the apex bank to drive effective business operations in the country.

They also called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to consider taking equity or grant loans to modular refineries via the provision of reformer and other requirement units to ensure adequate production of petrol based on agreed offtake conditions.

In fact, they pleaded that the CBN and NNPC should extend all incentives and assistance given to Dangote Refinery to them.

CORAN members led by their Board of Trustee’s Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iheanacho, made the appeal during their visit to the leadership of the Nigerian…