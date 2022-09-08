Niger Explains Why Retirees Have Not Been Paid – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government has given reasons for the delay in the payment of pensions and gratuities to its retirees.

The government said one of the reasons was the discovery of anomalies in both the state and local government pension sectors which he said the government had been trying to resolve since 2015.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, who gave the reason added that government had also discovered ghost pensioners on its payrolls, adding that, “there are pensioners who are underpaid and those that are receiving more than what they supposed to collect.

“There are pensioners who are collecting more than they are supposed to, there are those who have retired but haven’t collected pension and there is non-availability of adequate data of pensioners at the local government level, Matane said on Tuesday when he addressed pensioners who protested the non-payment of their pensions and…