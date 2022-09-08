Oil Workers Begin Nationwide Rallies Against Massive Oil Theft Today – THISDAYLIVE

•Vow to declare total strike if menace continues

•Say security officials now pay to be deployed in Niger Delta

•Reveal about 300,000 barrels, $1bn lost daily to shut-ins

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Oil workers in Nigeria yesterday declared that they would begin nationwide rallies today in protest against the current massive theft of the country’s crude oil and destruction of oil assets, in a bid to force government to act and halt the menace.

Coming under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the oil workers noted that having engaged the leadership of the security agencies, the regulatory bodies, as well as captains of industry to find ways of curbing the menace without appreciable results, it became necessary to declare an emergency.

National President of PENGASSAN, Mr. Festus Osifo, who addressed journalists in Abuja, stated that since engaging within the four walls of offices was not giving the…