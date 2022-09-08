Oyetola Congratulates Foremost Lawyer, Yusuf Ali, on Birthday – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As he marked his birthday yesterday, the Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has sent warm greetings to a Foremost Lawyer and Chairman, Governing Council of the Osun State University, (UNIOSUN), Mr. Yusuf Olaolu Ali, (SAN).

A statement released by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, said that the governor joined family members, associates, colleagues and well-wishers to celebrate the legal luminary and philanthropist whom, he said, continued to deploy his God-given talent and resources for the benefit of humanity.

He described Ali as an illustrious son of Osun who has over the years distinguished himself in the legal profession, with outstanding numerous achievements and accomplishments to his credit.

Governor Oyetola also commended the celebrant for his selfless service to the state, particularly for fostering impactful and transformational leadership on UNIOSUN…