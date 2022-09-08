Police Constabularies Protest Non-payment of Salaries in Osun – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 480 youths recruited as constabularies into the Nigeria Police Force to complement the police in maintaining security in Osun State, yesterday staged a protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital, due to non-payment of their 18 months’ salary.

The protesters also alleged that “Okada” riders always sleep with their wives and if care is not taken they would eventually marry their wives. The special constables had stormed Oke-Fia and marched down to the popular Olaiya Flyover, Osogbo, in protest, alleging that the government has owed them for 18 months.

The protesters complained that they have not been paid any salary since the completion of their training in May 2021.Some of the protesters rode on motorcycles carrying three passengers each while others who dressed in black police uniform armed themselves with placards with various inscription such as “Pay our salary now,” “Okada rider are sleeping with our…