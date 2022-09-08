Queen Elizabeth Under Medical Supervision – THISDAYLIVE

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said

All the Queen’s children are either at, or are travelling to, her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said.

The Queen is comfortable, it added.

Prince Charles has travelled there with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke of York and the Count and Countess of Wessex are travelling to the Scottish estate, about 40 miles (64km) west of Aberdeen.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, was already in Scotland undertaking engagements.

The Duke of Cambridge is also on his way, with the Duchess of Cambridge remaining in Windsor with their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been in Germany, are travelling to Balmoral, a…