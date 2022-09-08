Specific Nutrition Estimates Likely in 2023 Budget – THISDAYLIVE

*Says nutrition departments now in most ministries

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed that efforts by the Federal Government to tackle malnutrition and its attendant challenges are beginning to take shape as nutrition specific budget estimates are likely to be included in the 2023 Appropriation Bill.

The Vice President, who spoke Thursday at a virtual meeting of the National Council on Nutrition disclosed that “we are at a point where we can move the needle especially with the creation of nutrition departments in line ministries and ensuring that we get nutrition on the budget line and it is actually done properly.”

The Council with the approval of the President has now ensured that nutrition departments now exist in several Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Humanitarian Affairs, Women Affairs, Information and Culture, Industry, Trade and Investment, National Agency…