Tinubu as President will Implement 35% Affirmative Action for Women – THISDAYLIVE

The National Women Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Betta Edu, in this interview with Emameh Gabriel speaks on the chances of her party winning the presidential election and the realization of 35% affirmative action for women if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerges President. Excerpts:

As the National Women Leader of the APC, and someone who was in the PDP last year, how easy are you finding it to adapt?

I’m not new in APC. A child who is over a year old cannot be said to be new but the new role as the APC national women leader has been a very interesting and intriguing one. It’s a different ballgame going into core of politics. Of course, I was a technocrat with some level of political exposure as a former Special Adviser to the governor, the commissioner for Health in Cross River State, the chairman of the Commissioners of Health in Nigeria, and of course, a member of the COVID task force. All of them had their own exposure and, of course, now it…