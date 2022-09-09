13 Nigerians Killed from 2016 till Date Without Resolution in Northern Cyprus, NIDCOM Laments – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has lamented that 13 Nigerians have been killed in Northern Cyprus from 2016 till date without “any resolution om such crime.”

Abike-Erewa, in a statement issued by the spokesman of the commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun yesterday, said: “Some of the deaths recorded in Northern Cyprus without any resolution from 2016 till date included those of Mr. Ibrahim Khaleel Bello, 25, son of Justice Amina Ahmad Bello of Kaduna State High Court, 2020; Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, student of Eastern Mediterranean University on February 1, 2018; Walshak Augustine Ngok, a student of Marine Engineering at Near East University on April 19, 2019; Gabriel Soriwei, a first-year student of Electrical Electronics of Cyprus International University, Nicosia; Osabanjo Adeola Owoyale, 33, went missing and was found dead on July 1, 2019; Augustine Wallies, killed on April 19, 2019;…