APC Set to Drag Bayelsa Speaker, INEC, Sacked Lawmaker to Court for Contempt – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has threatened to drag the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Abraham Ngobere, the sacked lawmaker representing Brass Constituency 1, Hon Daniels Charles to court for contempt.

Also, in trouble for contempt is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Bayelsa State House of Assembly following the sack of Charles by the Court of Appeal.

Rt Hon Abraham Ngobere, and Hon Charles risk jail term for not abiding by the order of the Court which sacked the latter with immediate effect.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt had on July 14 in a unanimous decision by Justices Joseph Shagbaor Ikeyegh, Gabriel Omoniyi Kolawole and Olabode Adegbehingbe in suit CA/PH/79/2022 ruled that there was merit in the appeal filed by the APC which sought the sacking of Charles as a member of the House for defecting to the PDP from APC on whose platform he emerged…