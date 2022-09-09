Aregbesola Tasks NSCDC to be More Committed to Security – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, has charged men and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to show more commitment to the internal security of the nation by living up to expectation.

The minister gave the charge in Abuja yesterday at the commissioning of 96 newly acquired operational and logistics vehicles by the NSCDC.

Aregbesola said that the fact that government has continued to revolve strategies to address the many challenges of insecurity in the nation is enough to put all security agencies on their toes to defend the nation from all forms of internal security threats.

He said: “The Federal Ministry of Interior plays an important role in managing the nation’s internal security.

“We do this in policy formulation generally, and in the supervision or superintendence of the four paramilitary agencies with us and these agencies are the NSCDC, the Nigeria Immigration Service…