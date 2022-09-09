Buhari Pledges to Restore Peace, Sustain Recent Tempo against Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday pledged that the Armed Forces would sustain the recent ongoing onslaught against terrorists and criminals, with the aim of restoring peace across the nation.

He made this pledge at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos, where he inaugurated the newly built Sports Complex and also flagged-off the 12th Nigerian Navy (NN) Games.

While urging Nigerians to have faith in the capability of the security agencies to ensure lasting peace and stability, the president commended the services for inter-agency synergy, which he said was vital for peace and security.

According to him, the security agencies would continue to ensure that all appropriate measures were in place for the safety of Nigerians.

He said: “Let me assure Nigerians that the armed forces will continue to sustain their operational tempo to contain the security challenges in the country.

“Plans are in to ensure that the security…