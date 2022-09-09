DSS Raids Homes of Relatives of Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator  – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Department of State Services (DSS) have raided the residences of two relatives of Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna train hostage negotiator.

In a statement on Friday, Ibrahim Mada, Special Projects Manager, Desert Herald newspaper, published by Mamu, said the DSS stormed the Kaduna residences of the publisher’s brother, Ibrahim Mamu, and his brother in-law, Abdullahi Mashi, in the early hours of Friday.

Mada, said Mashi was whisked away by the DSS operatives after his house was searched.

The statement also cautioned the DSS against “media trial” of the terrorists negotiator who was arrested on Thursday.

Mada faulted claims by the DSS that military accoutrements and huge amounts in various currencies were recovered during Thursday’s raid on Kaduna residence and office of Mamu, saying the military uniform found in the house, belonged to his son who is a Naval officer.

Mamu was arrested on Tuesday in Cairo, the…