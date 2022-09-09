Fuel Scarcity Looms in S’east as IPMAN Threatens to Withdraw Services  – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Fuel scarcity may be looming in the South-eastern part of the country as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has threatened to withdraw its services from the region if the harassment and intimidation of its members by security agencies continue without check.

The association, in a statement on Friday by its Zonal Chairman, Prince Bobby Eberechi Dick, alleged that some people he described as miscreants and not members even without having filling stations are in the habit of securing the services of security agencies to harass and intimate its members.

The statement read: “The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigerian (IPMAN) Eastern Zone wishes to draw the attention of the federal government to the incessant harassment and intimidation of our members by security agencies.

“Few days ago, some miscreants who are not members of our association, who do not have even one filling…