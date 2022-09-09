House C’ttee Summons DG of PENCOM – THISDAYLIVE

*Extends hearing on MTEF/FSP to September 15

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance yesterday summoned the Director General of National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Dr. Aisha Dahiru-Umar, to appear in person on Monday, September 12, to answer questions on the agency’s budget performance at the hearing and sent her representatives away.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abdullahi Saidu (APC-Niger), at the hearing yesterday in Abuja, said that the PENCOM boss has a record of not appearing before committees whenever there is need to answer questions, saying that he was not sure her representatives could answer the committee’s questions.

Saidu said that documents available to the committee showed that, PENCOM remitted only N1 billion into government coffers out of N20.7 billion it generated in 2021, which is not acceptable.

He said: “I do not know where to start because your director general is always…