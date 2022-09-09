In Historic Address, King Charles III Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II – THISDAYLIVE

*Names Williams, Kate prince and princess of Wales

*Expresses love to Harry, Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas

Britain’s King Charles III has delivered a historic televised address to the nation, paying a poignant and moving tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen in his first public broadcast as monarch.

Charles said of his “beloved mother” the late Elizabeth II: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”.

He added: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That…