Long Live King Charles III! – THISDAYLIVE

*New monarch says death of Queen moment of greatest sadness for him and family

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

King Charles III yesterday succeeded his mother, the late Queen of England, describing her death as a moment of great sadness.

Charles, 73, had been next in line to the throne for seven decades – by a distance the longest wait in the history of the British monarchy.

But a new, inevitably shorter, chapter of Charles’s life will begin as he in the coming days faces the twin challenges of personal bereavement and leading the nation in mourning.

The focus of attention was squarely on the family as the Queen’s children and grandchildren gathered around her and the Duke of Cambridge, who is in line to become the Prince of Wales and first in line to the throne, rushed from Berkshire to Balmoral.

The Queen’s second son, the Duke of York (who remains stripped of royal duties over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein), and the Earl…