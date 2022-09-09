Nigerians Can’t Afford to Hand over the Destiny of Most Populous Country in Africa to Novices, Says  APC Chieftain – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Coordinators of the Tinubu support body – the Tinubu/Shettima for Media, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, has said that Nigerians could not afford to hand over the destiny of the most populous and the biggest economy in Africa to politicians not versed in managing a diverse and promising country.

This is just as the Canada based consultant Psychiatrist has canvassed that come 2023, the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Senators Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shetima, should take over from the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, because they had been tested and trusted and would steadily steer the ship of the Nigerian state to a prosperous and a healthy one to the admiration of all.

Oshodi, who is also the Diaspora coordinator of the Asiwaju Progressives Diaspora, said the two-term governors of Lagos and Borno States…