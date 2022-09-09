Olabayo, 2023 and Related Matters – THISDAYLIVE

EDIFYING ELUCIDATIONS BY Okey Ikechukwu

Is Primate Olabayo of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh talking again about what the future portends for all of us here in Nigeria, especially for our leaders, as we inch forward towards the 2023 general elections? The answer is a resounding YES! “Tremble, Nigerian leaders, for you will soon be overtaken by the judgment of God”, he says. Some two months ago, in June, The Trumpet Newspaper reported him as saying that the blind ambition of our leaders is not allowing them to see “the catastrophic danger” that lies ahead, and of how “innocent blood is crying for vengeance”. He said, then, that he was praying that “God have mercy on our leaders and our land”.

He was also reported, on the same occasion, to have further lamented that “..all these people, who call themselves politicians don’t know about the heavy wrath of God that awaits them. If some of them get to know the great tribulations that await…