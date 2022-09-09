Ortom Tasks APC on Sincerity, Fairness – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to exhibit more sincerity in the conduct of next year’s general election.

Speaking at the headquarters of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Washington DC,when he paid a working visit to the institute, the governor, who was received by the institute’s Director, Africa Division, Gregory Kearns and the Deputy Director, Africa Division, Jenai Cox, said there were strong indications that the ruling party was interfering with the operations of the electoral body.

He maintained that Nigerians were apprehensive that some activities of the electoral body had not sufficiently demonstrated its independence.

Principal Special Assistant to the governor on Diaspora Affairs, Rev. Peters Ichull, explained that the focus of the interaction between the Governor and leaders of the institute, was for the organisation to…